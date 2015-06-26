Here's how much money players lose when they fall in the NBA Draft

Players and agents are jockeying for position to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft and cash in with a lucrative contract. This jockeying is immensely important because if a player slips in the draft, he stands to lose millions with the NBA’s rookie salary limits.

Last year’s top pick, Andrew Wiggins, signed a four-year contract worth up to $US24.9 million with $US11.3 million guaranteed, while the 15th pick in the draft received a deal worth just $US8.9 million with only $US3.8 million guaranteed.

Things really drop in the second round, where the contracts are shorter and typically only include one or two years of guaranteed money, often at or near the NBA minimum salary, according to Spotrac.com.

