WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NBA Draft Busts Of All Time

Tonight’s NBA Draft will feature arguably the deepest and most talented class since 2003, the year Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh all entered the league.

There’s also been an incredible amount of uncertainty leading up to tonight. Joel Embiid — the consensus no. 1 pick — announced last week he needed foot surgery, totally changing every lottery team’s outlook on the draft. Another projected lottery pick is Dante Exum, an 18-year-old Australian that some are comparing to Kobe Bryant; others fear he’ll be yet another international player that quickly fizzles in the limelight.

In honour of tonight’s draft, we put together a list of the biggest draft busts in NBA history and found out what they’re up to now. Some are still bouncing around the league, while others have moved on to different lifestyles and careers entirely.

