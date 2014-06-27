WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NBA Draft Busts Of All Time

Emmett Knowlton
Tonight’s NBA Draft will feature arguably the deepest and most talented class since 2003, the year Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh all entered the league.

There’s also been an incredible amount of uncertainty leading up to tonight. Joel Embiid — the consensus no. 1 pick — announced last week he needed foot surgery, totally changing every lottery team’s outlook on the draft. Another projected lottery pick is Dante Exum, an 18-year-old Australian that some are comparing to Kobe Bryant; others fear he’ll be yet another international player that quickly fizzles in the limelight.

In honour of tonight’s draft, we put together a list of the biggest draft busts in NBA history and found out what they’re up to now. Some are still bouncing around the league, while others have moved on to different lifestyles and careers entirely.

Darko Milicic was picked no. 2 in 2003 by the Jazz, over Carmelo Anthony.

Now he's retired and back in Serbia. He last played with the Celtics in 2012, but only saw the court once, for five minutes.

Greg Oden was the no. 1 overall pick in 2007.

After five knee surgeries, Oden signed with the Heat last season but played very limited minutes.

Jonny Flynn got picked 6th overall in 2009, ahead of Steph Curry.

He just finished up a season with the Melbourne Tigers in the NBL of Australia.

The Bulls took Jay Williams at no. 2 in 2002.

After a career-ending motorcycle accident, he now works for ESPN as a college basketball analyst.

Sam Bowie was picked no. 2 in the 1984 draft, one spot ahead of Michael Jordan.

He now owns and raises racehorses in Lexington, Kentucky.

Hasheem Thabeet was picked no. 2 in 2009 by the Grizzlies.

After bouncing around the D league and NBA, Thabeet now rides the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adam Morrison was picked third overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006.

He's now an assistant coach for Gonzaga, where he played three years of college basketball.

7'6 Shawn Bradley was picked no. 2 by the 76ers in 1993.

In 2010, Bradley ran as a Republican for 44th District Seat in the Utah House of Representatives and lost.

Michael Olowokandi was the no. 1 overall pick in 1998.

He now lives in Dallas, perhaps best known for being the husband of Basketball Wives star Suzie Ketcham.

Nikoloz Tskitishvili was picked at no. 5 by the Nuggets in 2002

The Georgian center has bounced around leagues all over the world, currently playing for Al Sharjah in the UAE.

