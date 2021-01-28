Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has been fined $25,000 for hitting an opponent in the groin

NBA Murray was ejected for his hit on Hardaway.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $US25,000 by the NBA for striking Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin.

The incident occurred during the Nuggets’ 117-113 win over the Mavs on Monday night.

Asked if he thought the fine was fair by reporters on Thursday, Murray refused to answer.

The incident occurred during the Nuggets' 117-113 win over the Mavericks at American Airlines Centre on Monday night.

Murray and Hardaway had clashed off the ball with just under five minutes left in the third quarter, which caused Murray to fall to the floor. On his way up, he appeared to intentionally strike Hardaway in the groin with his forearm.

The original call was for a foul on Murray, however after the referee blew the whistle and ordered a video review, Murray received a flagrant foul 2 penalty and was ejected.

Jamal Murray was ejected after this play on Tim Hardaway Jr. pic.twitter.com/VtxEXAoQDN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2021

The Nuggets led 80-73 at the point of Murray’s ejection, and Hardaway scored the next seven points in just 23 seconds to get the Mavericks even.

However, Denver went on to outscore the Mavs 25-19 in the fourth quarter to record its fifth victory on the bounce in the Western Conference.

“I guess he was just frustrated that they didn’t call a foul,”Hardaway said after the game. “I was just trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest of it speaks for itself. It happens in a game.”

“But it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”

When asked if he thought the fine was fair by reporters on Wednesday after the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 109-82, Murray refused to answer, saying: “It’s a whole new game, a whole new day. Next question.”

