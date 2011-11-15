The NBA Failed Miserably In Its Efforts To Sway Public Opinion In A Twitter Q&A Session Sunday Night

Photo: AP

The league is leaving no social media tool unturned, as commissioner David Stern and deputy commissioner Adam Silver held a public question and answer session on Twitter Sunday night.And, to no one’s surprise, their Twitterview didn’t go well.



In an effort to clear up “confusion” over details of the league’s latest player proposal and improve its public standing, the NBA dug itself a deeper hole and incited further hatred.

Stern and Silver – if it actually was Stern and Silver – failed in almost every way possible. They didn’t answer questions clearly. They didn’t reveal anything of interest. And they certainly didn’t help their cause.

Some highlights:

The league opened up the session by responding to Bill Simmons contraction question with: “Contraction has been discussed but it is not a complete solution.” Oh, and reverting to a harsher proposal is?

The Kings’ Spencer Hawes let out his anger, asking why he’s not playing when “we have covered all of your alleged losses.” The NBA disagreed.

Dwyane Wade also got into it. And employed the almighty CAPS LOCK.

The league announced, if union decertification occurs, all current contracts would become void.

The NBA announced its intentions to have a system “that allows all 30 teams to compete for a championship.” Ladies and gentleman, your 2014 NBA champions…the Charlotte Bobcats!

They concluded with the following statement: “There is a fair deal on the table that will allow the season to start on December 15.” If by “fair” they mean a deal that half of the interested parties believe isn’t “fair,” that is.

We’d be remiss if we also didn’t mention that Stern and Silver have taken paycuts during this troubling time. That should sit well with the 300 league officials they’ve laid off.

The Twitterview was a novel idea and a valiant effort by the league. But the NBA’s attempt at retaking the public relations’ lead never happened. Rather than truly answer the public’s questions and refute the union’s objections, they simply spewed the same rhetoric we’ve been hearing for weeks.

At this point, it would behoove them to keep quiet and wait for the union’s decision Monday. Or stick to PowerPoint presentations.

