NBA Commissioner David Stern Walked Out On labour Meetings After Using An "Obscene Expression"

Photo: AP

In meetings with the NBA Referee’s Association, commissioner David Stern used an “obscene expression” in reference to the referees’ labour demands and then walked out of the meeting, according to Yahoo! Sports.Stern left after referee representatives refused to erase the obscenity from their notes.



The NBRA reached a labour deal yesterday, and Stern had his fit back in January at an early meeting between the NBA and the refs.

If this is typical negotiating for Stern, it might go a long way toward explaining why the NBA’s still locked out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.