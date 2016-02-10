17 NBA teams have changed coaches in last 20 months

The New York Knicks fired head coach Derek Fisher on Monday in just his second year on the job. The move was just the latest in what has become a scary trend in the NBA as 17 of the 30 teams have changed coaches in just the last 20 months.

The lone exception to the rule is Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs who has won five championships in 19 seasons. But outside of San Antonio, only two other coaches — Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks — have been at their current job at least five full seasons and both of them have won championships.

At the other end of the spectrum, 11 teams have changed coaches since the end of last season, including five since the start of the season and it is not even the All-Star Break yet. To make matters worse, that number is about to grow as ESPN is reporting that the Sacramento Kings will fire George Karl in the coming days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.