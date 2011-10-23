WATCH: Blake Griffin Channels Evil Knievel For Latest Dunk

Back when the NBA was playing games that mattered, Blake Griffin dunked over a car and won the 2011 slam dunk contest. So what does Griffin do to one-up that performance? Go outside, mix in a daredevil suit, get in touch with his inner-Evil Knievel, add a canon, and press “GO.”



Below is the latest commercial for Kia. And while there are no NBA games to so show the commercial during, it is good to know that Griffin has some extra time on his hands to make more of these.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.