Here are the new, sleek NBA 'City' uniforms from Nike that all 30 teams will be wearing

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic models the Denver Nuggets’ 2019-2020 City jerseys.

NBACity jerseys are back.

Between leaks and official releases, we’ve gotten a glimpse of almost every NBA franchise’s alternate jerseys.

Check out photos of each team’s threads below:

The Atlanta Hawks’ 2019-2020 City threads pay homage to “The Peach State.”

NBA

It appears as though the Boston Celtics leaned into their Irish roots with their latest jerseys.

Enes Kanter posted some new-look Celtics jerseys to his IG story. Thoughts? ???? pic.twitter.com/d5aINNAydo — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 28, 2019

While the Brooklyn Nets have yet to release their City jerseys and no photos have been leaked, it appears as though the team’s 2019-2020 City jerseys will pay homage to Brooklyn native The Notorious B.I.G.

"To me, Christopher is Brooklyn." -Voletta Wallace ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????-????????????????????????????????????????… pic.twitter.com/yyRXgCqOy4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 19, 2019

The Chicago Bulls went with the Bull logo, baby blue primary colour, and red lining for their City unis.

Chicago Bulls/Twitter

A leak of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ City threads shows a unique “Cle” design with stripes along the sides.

The Dallas Mavericks are throwing it back to the ’90s with their new jerseys.

Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets’ existing rainbow skyline design pops a bit more on this year’s black base.

Denver Nuggets

The Detroit Pistons’ new look is somewhat reminiscent of FC Barcelona jerseys.

Were these announced, or did I catch Champs slippin? ???? pic.twitter.com/7QuPYJoF0Z — badboysremix ???? (@badboysremix) November 18, 2019

The Golden State Warriors opted for a black and blue version of their classic City threads.

Golden State Warriors

The Rockets’ City jerseys are inspired by Houston’s connection to NASA.

Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers channeled a newspaper-esque typeface for their City jerseys.

The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI ???? https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019

A leaked photo of the Los Angeles Lakers’ version, meanwhile, shows block letters and white stars down the sides.

The Miami Heat are sticking with their Vice jerseys but swapping out the black base for a powder blue version.

ICYMI: Multiple sources indicate that this will be the Heat's latest Miami Vice jersey. (h/t @HitTheGlass) pic.twitter.com/mKHfVlfqJH — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 11, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks are leaning into their “Cream City” moniker for their new unis.

Milwaukee Bucks

Like a number of other teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also going with baby blue for their City jerseys this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Thunder’s City jerseys were designed to honour those killed in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City 25 years ago.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Orlando Magic drew on the Sunshine State’s citrus fields for its City threads.

Orlando Magic

The Sixers opted for a classic callback to Philadelphia’s constitutional roots.

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix went with Spanish “Los Suns” and “Somos PHX” jerseys.

.@Suns City Edition jersey goes español with "Los Suns" and "Somos PHX." pic.twitter.com/sM2hbPoaWG — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 20, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers went for a redesign of their well-worn “ripcity” uniforms.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings are switching it up from their usual purple and white colours to a deep red.

Sacramento Kings/Twitter

The reigning champion Toronto Raptors went with black and gold threads for their City jerseys.

Leaked Toronto Raptors City Edition Jerseys ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vk5b6jIVv2 — clear eyes, bad takes (@bobbyboxscore) November 20, 2019

The Utah Jazz are sticking with their red, orange, and yellow City jerseys from the past two seasons.

The Washington Wizards brought back their stars and stripes jerseys for the City rollout.

Washington Wizards

