NBA 'City Edition' jerseys are back for the 2020-2021 season — Take a look at each of the 30 teams' new threads

Check out photos of each team’s new threads below:

The Atlanta Hawks struck up a historic partnership with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to honour the civil rights legend with new black, white, and gold uniforms.

We are more than basketball; we are Dr. King’s LEGACY IN ACTION. #EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/KS3qLOCLdd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 4, 2020

Winning championships is a major part of the Boston Celtics’ tradition, so their new “City Edition” jerseys are designed to look like the green and white banners hanging in the rafters of TD Garden.

From the rafters to the parquet, it’s all about #TheBanner. pic.twitter.com/YVwvba5U1j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

Though the Brooklyn Nets have yet to officially release their 2020-2021 City Edition jerseys, leaks suggest that their new threads pay homage to iconic Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Aquí tenemos un vistazo más completo de las nuevas City Edition. pic.twitter.com/eRnLfXZKYg — Los Brooklyn Nets (@LosBrooklynNets) November 9, 2020

The Charlotte Hornets’ “Buzz City Minted” uniforms honour the Queen City’s history as the first branch mint in the United States.

The Bulls’ 2020-2021 ‘City Edition’ threads pay homage to Chicago’s signature Art Deco style of architecture.

A jersey honoring the best city in the world. pic.twitter.com/ESq3o2pjBL — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 13, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks may be opting for a simpler design than last year’s controversial “City Edition” jerseys, with leaks suggesting the franchise will go with a white, gold, and silver colorway.

???? DALLAS MAVERICKS! Agora temos uma visão mais detalhada do novo uniforme City Edition de Luka Doncic e cia. ???? Imagens do @Coolio_Jonez. Esse modelo aparentemente “sem tema” pode ser uma homenagem ao aniversário de 40 anos da franquia. pic.twitter.com/4lxSRklPz2 — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) October 31, 2020

The Denver Nuggets’ uniforms boast warm hues and an outline of the city’s skyline.

The Pistons’ “City Edition” threads pay homage to Detroit’s Motor City roots.

A motor that won't quit. pic.twitter.com/CqujFPHfZu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 20, 2020

Golden State will play its first season at its swanky new arena in San Francisco, but the Warriors will keep their former home top of mind with their “Oakland Forever” jerseys.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team’s identity. “Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland’s basketball history. To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

Leaks suggest the Indiana Pacers’ 2020-2021 “City Edition” jerseys will boast a blue base with yellow pinstripes.

???? VAZOU! Esta é a provável camisa City Edition do INDIANA PACERS. ???? @FeelingFeathery Referências ao uniforme listrado dos anos 90 e 2000. Ao layout Flo-Jo no painel lateral com corte diagonal. O logotipo é o mesmo usado entre 2005 e 16, na geração liderada por Paul George. pic.twitter.com/yC4MqRkIcu — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) November 21, 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers may be going with a similar look to last year’s “City Edition” jerseys, according to one leak.

This was just sent to me… apparently these were found at a Champs store in Irvine, CA. I can’t imagine Clipper fans would be too happy if the new City Edition jerseys are just the inverse of last year. pic.twitter.com/8mEvxP9FgY — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 1, 2020

While another leak suggests the Los Angeles Lakers could don all-white “City Edition” jerseys with blue lettering and trim.

Aqui estão imagens do modelo Authentic do uniforme City Edition do Los Angeles Lakers. Gostei muito do logotipo e das cores. No entanto, esperava mais “easter eggs” nesse uniforme. O patch nas costas ainda conta 16 títulos. ???? Do @niewiadomski51, via @NBALAKERSBLOG. pic.twitter.com/EKEuCfuRF9 — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) November 13, 2020

According to leaks, the Miami Heat are sticking with their uber-popular Vice-themed “City Edition” look, this time opting for a baby blue and hot pink tie-dye theme.

BREAKING: The Miami Heat 2021 “City” jerseys have been revealed, via @camisasdanba. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZcsyeKHgc9 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 15, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves “Northern Lights” themed uniforms have stars along the sides and above the “MINN” on the front, according to a leaked photo.

???? VAZOU! Aqui estão as primeiras imagens do novo uniforme City Edition do MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES. Aparentemente o tema é a Estrela do Norte. Há uma referência a aurora boreal pelo tom verde fluorescente. Cor e forma adaptados do logotipo da franquia. O que você achou? pic.twitter.com/BY21CQVkuq — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) November 18, 2020

Inspired by the city’s flags, the New Orlean’s Pelicans 2020-2021 ‘City Edition’ uniforms boast a red, white, and blue colorway and three golden fleurs-de-lis across the chest.

The New York Knicks haven’t released their new “City Edition” look just yet, but leaks suggest that the jerseys could play on the city’s nickname that was popularised from lyrics in Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

If these are the actual new City Edition jerseys, the Knicks need to get over their obsession with creating a subway token logo ???? @camisasdanba pic.twitter.com/bHrf0vpvVO — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) October 31, 2020

The Oklahoma Thunder’s new black, orange, and blue threads were designed to “lean into innovation, unity, and state pride.”

Sunshine and citrus, two of Florida’s signature products, are the focus of the Orlando Magic’s new unis.

The Suns represent more than just Phoenix, and now their ‘City Edition’ jerseys honour “The Valley” with a new purple, orange, and black look.

With Philadelphia and an outline of boathouse row printed on the front of their new jerseys, the 76ers continue to honour Philly’s rich history with their 2020-2021 ‘City Edition’ uniforms.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ new threads honour Oregon’s topography and roots, and a portion of the proceeds help support the Native American Youth & Family Centre, a local nonprofit aimed at “sustaining tradition and building cultural wealth” for native populations.

Our 2020-21 uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning. Take a closer look: https://t.co/rDbfOWf2In pic.twitter.com/j7fKjOGA3w — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 29, 2020

The Sacramento Kings’ red, baby blue, and black jerseys honour some of the most popular threads of the team’s past.

???? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???? We can't wait to see the squad rock these ???? ???? » https://t.co/6DvO28LmB4 pic.twitter.com/oD7gNdbyxh — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2020

In the 1990s, the San Antonio Spurs donned Fiesta-themed warm-ups that were a favourite among fans. Now the franchise is bringing back the teal, pink, and orange colorway for its 2020-2021 “City Edition” uniforms.

A leak of the Toronto Raptors’ new jerseys suggests the franchise will stick with its black and gold colorway from last season.

???? MAIS UM VAZAMENTO! ???? Aqui está a primeira imagem da camisa City Edition do Toronto Raptors. O logotipo Toronto usa a mesma tipografia do primeiro uniforme da franquia – que tinha a palavra Raptors. pic.twitter.com/GGZM8Og4Yc — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) October 30, 2020

The Utah Jazz’s new uniforms are a darker take on their “City Edition” jerseys of past years.

Here’s an official look at the new Utah Jazz city edition jerseys. pic.twitter.com/prE55YkTHS — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 23, 2020

The Washington Wizards’ “City Edition” jerseys for the upcoming season have a light grey base and American flag imagery on the sides, according to a leaked image.

???? CITY EDITION DOS WIZARDS Temos aqui a primeira imagem do novo uniforme do Washington Wizards. Cinza como cor predominante, bonitos detalhes da bandeira dos EUA ???????? nas laterais, mas nada além do que a franquia já vem praticando. pic.twitter.com/j18vHp6kC0 — Camisas da NBA (@camisasdanba) October 31, 2020

