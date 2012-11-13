The NBA Just Unveiled The Edgy Uniforms That Will Be Worn On Christmas Day

The NBA ditched the usual green and red uniform colour schemes to go with a more refined approach for this year’s Christmas Day games.



For the five games played on Dec. 25, the players will wear these minimalist jerseys that utilise just two colours in their designs. The result is interesting to say the least.

Here are some of the results of the simplistic approach to the uniforms:

The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder will battle in an NBA Finals rematch at 5:30 p.m.

Photo: NBA

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics take the court first at noon in the first Christmas matchup at the Barclays centre.

Photo: NBA

The New York Knicks square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples centre at 3:30 p.m.

Photo: NBA

Red and silver will be on display when the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls play at 8 p.m. in the United centre.

Photo: NBA

What are your thoughts on the latest instalment of Christmas Day uniforms?

