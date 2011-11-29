The NBA Players Who Thought It'd Be A Great Idea To Play In China During The Lockout Are Now Stuck There

Photo: AP

NBA players like Kenyon Martin and JR Smith will have to finish out the contracts they signed with their Chinese teams this summer, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports.These players would have been sitting pretty if the NBA cancelled the entire season.



But that didn’t happen. And now they’re stuck in China while everyone else gets to play NBA hoops.

Here’s what a source told Yahoo!:

“They can play, get paid (in China), and return to NBA in March. Or they can not get paid, and return to NBA in March.”

Ouch.

It looks like the Nuggets — who will be unable to resign Martin, Smith, and Wilson Chandler since they’re marooned in China — will lack some depth this year.

