SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The NBA's Shortened Season May Be A Blessing In Disguise

For most sports fans, the NBA season doesn’t start until Christmas day. Even then, most don’t really start paying attention until after the Super Bowl.



Traditionally, the Super Bowl marked the mid-point of the NBA season. But in recent years, with the Super Bowl pushed into February, the number of post-Super Bowl games has typically fallen to just 32-34* (~40%).

But this year, with the delayed start, the NBA will actually have 43 (65%) games post-Super Bowl. And now that sports fans are looking for a new release, the NBA may benefit from the extra exposure during the regular season.

* For the sake of consistency, we used one team for all seasons (Boston Celtics) to determine the number of games that fell after the Super Bowl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.