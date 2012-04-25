SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Michael Jordan's Charlotte Bobcats Are Trying To Avoid History

During the 1995-96 season, the Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, finished the regular season with the best record in NBA history, winning 72 games (.878 win%).



Now, 16 years later, another Jordan-led team, the Charlotte Bobcats, are trying to avoid finishing the season with the worst record in the history of the NBA.

With two games remaining, the Bobcats (7-57, .109) need to win one game to avoid finishing with a lower “winning” percentage than the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers (9-73, .110). And mired in a 21-game losing streak, and remaining games against the Orlando Magic (Wed.) and New York Knicks (Thurs.) it doesn’t look good for Air Jordan and his Not-So-Merry Men.

Here are the worst teams in NBA history…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

