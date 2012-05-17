SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: This Is Why The Miami Heat Are Suddenly Vulnerable

Early in the season it looked like the Miami Heat were going to roll to an NBA title. But after losing game two of their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers, it is not even clear if the Heat can reach the Eastern Conference finals.



And if you are looking for the biggest reason for their recent struggles, look no further than their own inability to put the ball in the basket.

Below is a look at the Heat’s scoring in every game this season, along with a trendline (in red). In the first 35 games of the season, the Heat averaged 103.8 points per game. Since then, they are averaging just 92.6 points a game.

And now that Chris Bosh is on the sideline, things are just getting worse…

Data via ESPN.com

