SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: LeBron James Being Set Up To Dominate In The Playoffs

LeBron James is scoring more than two points more per game this season (29.0) than he did in his first season on South Beach (26.7). But interestingly, James is scoring more despite playing less.



So far this season, James is averaging a career-low 37.6 minutes per game. And in a season in which the NBA is shoving a 66-game schedule into four months, that could go a long ways to keeping LeBron’s legs fresh once the playoffs start.

