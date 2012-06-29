SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: International Players Are Still A Big Part Of The NBA Draft

With tonight’s NBA Draft, about the only thing we know for certain is that Anthony Davis will be taken with the first pick. One of the reasons for the uncertainty in the NBA’s draft is because of the biggest wild card, international players.



In nine of the last 10 drafts, at least 11 foreign-born players that did not play college basketball in the United States were selected by NBA teams. That number peaked in 2003 with one-third of the picks being used on players from outside this country.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown since the first season in which the NBA Draft was limited to two rounds (1989)…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

