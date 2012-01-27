SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Without Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh Looks Like An All-Star Again

Dwyane Wade has missed the last six games for the Miami Heat with a sprained ankle. In total, Wade has missed nine of the Heat’s 18 games. But in his absence, Chris Bosh has stepped up his game, and once again looks like the great player we all saw prior to taking his talents to South Beach.



In the nine games with Wade in the lineup, Bosh is averaging just 17.7 points per game, and the Heat are just 5-4. But without Wade, Bosh is averaging 25.7 points per game, including seven of his 20-point games and all four of his 30-point outbursts.

But most importantly, the Heat are 8-1 without Wade. Or maybe more accurately, the Heat are 8-1 when Bosh is allowed to be an offensive force.

