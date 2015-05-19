One NBA team is about to end a long championship drought

The NBA’s final four is set and all four teams have something in common, they have gone a long time without an NBA Championship.

Of the league’s 30 franchises, 11 have gone at least 40 seasons without winning a championship, and three of those (Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors) will compete in this year’s conference finals and still have a shot to end their respective droughts. The fourth team, the Houston Rockets, has not won a championship in 20 years.

Here are the championship droughts for every NBA team.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.