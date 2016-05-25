The Golden State Warriors are no longer the favourite to win the NBA Championship

Cork Gaines

After the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Warriors were the overwhelming favourite, with Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com giving them a 51% chance to repeat as champs. Three weeks later and the Warriors are not even the favourite to reach the NBA Finals.

With the Warriors trailing 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder are now the favourites with a 42% chance to win it all, according to Nate Silver’s model. That is up from just 7% during the second round..

The Warriors are now second at 29%, with just a 36% chance of reaching the Finals. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are still the heavy favourite in the Eastern Conference to reach the finals (71%), but are given only a 23% chance of winning Cleveland’s first NBA title.

