The NBA Embraces The Positional Revolution In A Very Subtle Way

Photo: AP

The NBA removed the centre position from the All Star ballot this year.In a move that reflects the league-wide trend away from traditional positional distinctions, fans will instead vote for two “guards” and three “frontcourt” players.



It makes a ton of sense. More and more NBA teams are playing smaller lineups either by their own volition or in order to match-up with quicker opponents.

The Heat, Celtics, and Spurs have all found success using traditional power forwards as centres, and nearly every team has a go-to “small” lineup that plays major minutes depending on the situation.

This will hurt guys like Tyson Chandler and Andrew Bynum, who will now have to compete in the same category as scoring wing forwards like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. But it’s a more accurate reflection of how the league works right now.

The centre position isn’t dead, but the idea that you need a 7-footer on the floor to play the 5 position at all times is dead. Positional distinctions in today’s NBA are fluid, and we should give the league some credit for embracing that evolution.

