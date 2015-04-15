Here are the NBA teams that will have the most money to spend when the salary cap explodes in 2016

The NBA’s salary cap is about to explode thanks to a new television deal that kicks in after the 2015-16 season.

As a result, many of the league’s top players are positioning themselves to be free agents in the summer of 2016, including Kevin Durant and Joakim Noah. Other players, like LeBron James, Kevin Love, Dwight Howard, Dwyane Wade, and Brook Lopez, can also become free agents depending on how they handle their current contracts and free agents this summer. They may prefer to sign 1-year contracts in order to hit the market again next year.

This all means that teams are going to position themselves in hopes of constructing the next super team, and no teams have less money committed to player salaries after the 2015-16 season than the Portland Trial Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Using a projected cap of $US88.8 million, here is a look at how much cap space every team is projected to have for the 2016-17 season using data obtained by HoopsHype.com.

