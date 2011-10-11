NBA Cancels First Two Weeks Of Regular Season

Photo: AP

After two days of negotiations and no agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in sight, the NBA tonight canceled the first two weeks of the regular season.The two sides met for seven hours today, but Stern says the two sides are “very far apart on virtually all issues.”



The biggest issue continues to be how the two sides will split $3.8 billion in revenue. That is a number that is certain to skyrocket when the NBA negotiates their next round of televisions deals.

The season was scheduled to begin on November 15 and at this point, it would still be a surprise to see any games before Christmas.

