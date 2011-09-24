The NBA Officially Canceled The First Two Weeks Of Preseason Games

Photo: AP

You knew it was coming, NBA fans. But now the effects of the lockout are all too real. Following another day of failed compromise, the NBA officially canceled training camp and preseason games through October 15 – 43 total games – on Friday.



The news isn’t unexpected. But that doesn’t make it any less jarring.

Hopes of a truce between NBA owners and the players association before the NBA calendar would be affected proved naïve. While there’s still time for an agreement before meaningful games are lost, that too, sounds unlikely.

“We have regretfully reached the point on the calendar where we are not able to open training camps on time and need to cancel the first week of preseason games,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. “We will make further decisions as warranted.”

The NBA will re-evaluate the suspension of the final two weeks of October’s preseason games by October 1, according to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

The players have offered to drop its share of the basketball-related income from 57 per cent to 53, but discussions surrounding the introduction of a hard cap remain a major obstacle.

Both sides hope to reconvene next week.

