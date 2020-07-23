Sacramento Kings star Richaun Holmes says he was picking up some delicious chicken wings when he accidentally left the NBA bubble

Getty/Lachlan Cunningham Richaun Holmes.

Sacramento Kings star Richaun Holmes says chicken wings were the reason he now famously left the NBA bubble in Orlando and was forced into isolation for almost two weeks.

Holmes “briefly and accidentally” left the bubble on July 13 in order to pick up a food delivery, after which he was forced into a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

“I ordered some wings and went to grab the wings, but I really wasn’t too aware of the borders,” Holmes told the media on Wednesday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“I kind of knew what was going on, but the specific area I was in, I wasn’t aware. So, yeah, I stepped out and grabbed the food and came back, and they just let me know they wanted to be as safe as possible.

“They had to enforce the rules and I completely understand that, so I won’t make that mistake again.”

Fortunately for Holmes, he made the mistake of popping the bubble over 10 days prior to the restart of the 2020 season, which kicks off at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports on July 30.

Had his enforced self-isolation resulted in him missing games, the 26-year-old would have been deducted pay.

Given Holmes earns an average of $US58,000 per game, according to Spotrac, it would have been an expensive wing dinner.

