The NBA's 'bubble' environment will be so strict that playing cards will be thrown out and replaced after every use

Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters New York Knicks guard Wayne Ellington wears gloves while shooting a basketball on March 11, 2020.

The NBA’s “bubble” environment in Walt Disney World has strict rules about sanitization and physical distancing.

One rule dictates that players and staff must throw away any playing cards after use, which will be replaced by a new deck afterward.

In other cases, players are only supposed to socialise outside, wear face masks, practice physical distancing, avoid sharing any items, and sanitize items and surfaces after they touch them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season in a “bubble” format in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, frequent COVID-19 testing and temperature checks will be implemented to try and catch any outbreaks.

However, according to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the bubble, there will also be extra precautionary measures, such as throwing away any playing cards players use after they’re done.

“To eliminate communal or shared objects, individuals must discard the pack of cards at the end of the game. (Sufficient packs of cards will be available on the campus for players and team staff interested in playing.),” the league’s guidelines state.

The Disney campus will have numerous activities available to players – lounges with TVs and video games, movie screenings, DJ sets, pools, ping-pong, cards, and more. However, the league’s rules mandate that players wear masks at all times (with some exceptions like eating or exercise) and try to physically distance.

The NBA also suggests that all social activities take place outdoors, and players are not allowed to go into each other’s rooms. They also only supposed to interact with other teams staying in their hotels.

Other activities are also subject to sanitary measures. Players and staff shouldn’t eat while participating in any social activities. If they’re golfing or lounging by a pool, they’re not allowed to share any items, and all equipment should be disinfected before and after, from golf carts to pool chairs.

If players play ping-pong, they can’t play doubles, as it would break physical-distancing protocols.

When it comes to eating, the league is also being cautious. While some restaurants on the Disney campus will be open, they will either be for takeout or pick up in one area of a restaurant to avoid table service.

Likewise, each team will have a designated Disney culinary team. However, players can bring private chefs to Orlando, so long as they are not in the Disney bubble. The guidelines for having a privately cooked meal brought on to the campus are rigorous. From the league’s guidelines:

“Players and team staff will be permitted to receive off-campus food delivery if food is prepared by and delivered to a player or team staff member (following disinfecting of the food container(s)) by a player’s personal chef provided such chef (a) signs a certification that he or she is engaged only in essential activities outside the chef’s residence in Orlando, (b) is preparing meals in accordance with the FDA’s best practices for food handling and preparation and food delivery services, and (c) provides the NBA and NBPA with information on its cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing practices and staff hygiene standards in Orlando and is approved by the NBA and NBPA.”

And most important of all, of course, is that players are not supposed to leave the campus, except for pre-approved reasons, like off-site medical care, the birth of a child, etc.

If any protocols are broken, players and teams are supposed to report them, and there is even an anonymous hotline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.