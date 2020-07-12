NBA stars are sharing their complaints of the Disney 'bubble' including disappointing food, boring rooms, and a lack of blankets

Instagram Reviews of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida are mixed after the first few days, but things are likely to improve soon.

NBA players are sharing their thoughts on the “bubble” on Instagram.

Some players have been disappointed with the food, while others have been complimentary of the menu so far.

Thanks to Instagram, chances are fans will continue to get a surreal look inside the bubble as the weeks go on.

The NBA bubble is officially on.

22 of the league’s 30 teams have come together at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida to finish out the 2020 season.

It is without a doubt, the most bizarre conclusion to an NBA season in the history of the league, but thanks to the social media feeds of many of the players, fans have been given an impressive look inside the bubble just a few days into its existence.

While some players were unimpressed with the meals being offered at the start of their quarantine in the bubble or the rooms they’d be calling home for the coming weeks, others were pleasantly surprised with the accommodations.

Take a look below to see what players are saying about the NBA bubble after a few days inside.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels first raised concerns over the food in the bubble with a post on his Instagram story.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid also expressed some concern with the food available in the bubble.

Joel Embiid’s posts about the 48-hour quarantine food. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vPQfBiMv9y — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 10, 2020

Ben McLemore was clearly disappointed with his meal.

Ben McLemore doesn’t fw the Orlando food either ???????? pic.twitter.com/hlWY6iWwlF — Rob (40-24) Rockets (@Hou5ton4L) July 10, 2020

While many players weren’t satisfied with their first meals of the bubble, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, better options will be available once the initial quarantines are completed.

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

Not everyone was displeased with the food though. DeMarre Carrol of the Houston Rockets defended his meal of chicken, salad, and green beans. “That’s solid cooking where I’m coming from.”

"That's solid cooking where I'm coming from."@DeMarreCarroll1 is calling out the IG food posts???? pic.twitter.com/LxSXoLNrY3 — FanSided (@FanSided) July 10, 2020

Celtics centre Enes Kanter was also satisfied with his first meal inside the bubble.

Enes Kanter: “Our first meal in the bubble in Orlando. We got steak, greens, sweet potato, chips, fruit, some cheese, bread, salad, and some milk. I actually like it a lot. Not bad. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/gM5H46xyME — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard seemed happy with the food, expressing delight with his Mickey Mouse waffles.

Leonard also showed off the impressive gaming rig he brought into the bubble on Twitter.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was less enthused about his room.

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem pleased with his Orlando room. pic.twitter.com/hjwB2g0tk8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 9, 2020

No player gave fans a better look inside the bubble than J.R. Smith. Initially, Smith was impressed by the menu that the bubble was offering.

JR Smith reading the food menu for the NBA campus ???? NSFW (via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/AvjGAA65YM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2020

But Smith would later show that he was less than impressed with some of the junk food available.

???????? ay why JR Smith go off real quick on the NBA about the food at the bubble ???? good to have you back my boy pic.twitter.com/Mp5InzWhi7 — Smoove2k ???? (@Smoovington610) July 10, 2020

Smith’s hotel experience also go off to a rough start, as he didn’t have a blanket on his bed.

Before going to bed, JR Smith has to have a blanket ???????? pic.twitter.com/NMNpknfLTq — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) July 10, 2020

Smith eventually got his blanket, but it wasn’t exactly made for basketball players.

JR has an issue with the blanket they gave out: pic.twitter.com/9CQCu6HT6C — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 10, 2020

Eventually, Smith’s Instagram Live tour of the bubble was shut down.

JR Smith was on IG live roasting the NBA bubble then got forced to get off???? pic.twitter.com/M9Vij01G25 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 10, 2020

But given the amount of free time that’s now on the hands of some of the world’s greatest athletes, chances are there will be plenty more entertaining posts from inside the bubble as the NBA restart begins.

“I don’t like you no more… you got new friends.” ???? Tobias Harris and Boban have been reunited in Orlando ???????? pic.twitter.com/YUO958wJ7O — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 10, 2020

