All of the changes and details you might have missed that show how different NBA games are in the bubble

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters NBA fans watch the game virtually through screens in the arena.

The NBA resumed its season in a bubble on Thursday with two games.

The games look and feel a bit different, with no fans, numerous health and safety protocols, and a focus on social justice reform.

We highlighted some details – some big, some small – that show how basketball in the bubble is different.

The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, returning from a four-month suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

The league brought back 22 teams and took them to a “bubble” in Disney where they will play out 8 regular-season games before starting the playoffs.

The experience has been unique: there are no fans, myriad protocols for COVID-19 safety, and a focus on promoting social justice reform.

Here are a few details that highlight the new NBA.

First of all, there are obviously no fans.

Ashley Landis/AP Images

But there are virtual fans, shown on giant LED screens around the arena.

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA announced that the fans are shown through Microsoft Teams “Together Mode,” which uses AI to bring fans together into a shared location. Fans can watch the game live and react and add a dose of crowd noise.

Chris Bosh even showed up!

Chris Bosh pulled up to the Lakers-Clippers game as a virtual fan ???? pic.twitter.com/rgjKKubLuW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

The team benches are socially distanced, and players have much more leg room.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; Scott Davis/Insider The socially distanced NBA bench.

It’s unclear if it really matters, since players are playing without masks and tested for COVID-19 every day, anyway. But it’s still a nice gesture.

There are glass barriers between the statisticians (who are masked) and the court.

Ashley Landis, Pool/AP Images; Scott Davis/Insider

The referees wore cloth coverings over their whistles in an attempt to soak up spit.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Source: Marc Stein/New York Times

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry wore a mask, the only head coach of the first two games to wear one.

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Does the court look a little more empty than usual? It’s missing the photographers and videographers that normally sit along the baseline.

via TNT/NBA

There’s no home court, but the broadcasts have attempted to make it seem that way. There are digital team logos and arena names for the “home” teams.

via TNT/NBA

The courts all have “Black Lives Matter” painted on them.

via TNT/NBA

Players wore jerseys with messages of social justice on the back. “Say Their Names,” in reference to victims of police brutality, is a popular one.

Ashley Landis, Pool/AP Images

There were other slogans. J.R. Smith’s jersey read, “Justice Now.”

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/AP Images

Others, like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, opted to keep their last names on their jerseys, but their names were placed below the numbers.

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Coaches also wore pins that read, “Coaches for Racial Justice.”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Doc Rivers.

The Jazz and Pelicans kneeled during the national anthem.

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The Lakers and Clippers also kneeled.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The national anthem was pre-recorded and played on the screens, rather than in-person.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; Scott Davis/Insider

Socially distanced postgame interviews!

via TNT

What wasn’t different: LeBron James scoring the game-winning basket to cap off the first night of games. Welcome back, NBA.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

