All of the changes and details you might have missed that show how different NBA games are in the bubble

- The NBA resumed its season in a bubble on Thursday with two games.
- The games look and feel a bit different, with no fans, numerous health and safety protocols, and a focus on social justice reform.
- We highlighted some details – some big, some small – that show how basketball in the bubble is different.
The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, returning from a four-month suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.
The league brought back 22 teams and took them to a “bubble” in Disney where they will play out 8 regular-season games before starting the playoffs.
The experience has been unique: there are no fans, myriad protocols for COVID-19 safety, and a focus on promoting social justice reform.
Here are a few details that highlight the new NBA.
First of all, there are obviously no fans.
But there are virtual fans, shown on giant LED screens around the arena.
The NBA announced that the fans are shown through Microsoft Teams “Together Mode,” which uses AI to bring fans together into a shared location. Fans can watch the game live and react and add a dose of crowd noise.
Chris Bosh even showed up!
Chris Bosh pulled up to the Lakers-Clippers game as a virtual fan ???? pic.twitter.com/rgjKKubLuW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020
The team benches are socially distanced, and players have much more leg room.
It’s unclear if it really matters, since players are playing without masks and tested for COVID-19 every day, anyway. But it’s still a nice gesture.
There are glass barriers between the statisticians (who are masked) and the court.
The referees wore cloth coverings over their whistles in an attempt to soak up spit.
Source: Marc Stein/New York Times
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry wore a mask, the only head coach of the first two games to wear one.
Does the court look a little more empty than usual? It’s missing the photographers and videographers that normally sit along the baseline.
There’s no home court, but the broadcasts have attempted to make it seem that way. There are digital team logos and arena names for the “home” teams.
The courts all have “Black Lives Matter” painted on them.
Players wore jerseys with messages of social justice on the back. “Say Their Names,” in reference to victims of police brutality, is a popular one.
There were other slogans. J.R. Smith’s jersey read, “Justice Now.”
Others, like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, opted to keep their last names on their jerseys, but their names were placed below the numbers.
Coaches also wore pins that read, “Coaches for Racial Justice.”
The Jazz and Pelicans kneeled during the national anthem.
The Lakers and Clippers also kneeled.
The national anthem was pre-recorded and played on the screens, rather than in-person.
Socially distanced postgame interviews!
What wasn’t different: LeBron James scoring the game-winning basket to cap off the first night of games. Welcome back, NBA.
