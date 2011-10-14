Billy Hunter: David Stern Promised Me A Lockout Three Years Ago!

Photo: AP

The NBA lockout is officially ugly now that the league has canceled the first two weeks of the season.It appears that the two sides are divided on three key issues: 1) how to split the revenue; 2) luxury tax; and 3) length of contracts.



Yesterday, head of the players’ union, Billy Hunter, went on “Mic’d Up” with Mike Francessa for a one-on-one sit down to discuss where the players are coming from, what Hunter thinks the owners are up to, whether the fans should have any hope for a 2011-12 NBA season, and when David Stern decided to lock out the players…

