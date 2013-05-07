The NBA Is Trying To Outlaw The 'Big Balls Dance' Celebration, Fines A Bulls Player $15,000

In a sure sign that the league wants to kill one of the silliest celebrations around, the NBA has fined Marco Belinelli $15,000 for doing the “big balls dance” during Game 7 against the Nets, according to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt.
The league calls it an “obscene gesture,” and we begrudgingly agree that you shouldn’t encourage this sort of thing in a the family-friendly business of the NBA.
But as immature and awkward as it is, there’s something delightful about it and we’ll miss it when it’s gone.
The incriminating GIF:
Big Lead Sports
