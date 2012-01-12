The NBA's Best Team Is Proving That You Don't Need Stars To Win

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Quick. Name two players for the Philadelphia 76ers. Chances are, unless you live in Philly, or are named Bill Simmons, you probably can’t. And yet, the Sixers are the best team in the NBA.Through nine games, the 76ers are 7-2 and have the NBA’s stingiest defence, allowing just 85.6 points per game. And yet, they are also scoring 101.6 points per game, which trails only the Miami Heat (108.1) and the Denver Nuggets (101.7).



With Philadelphia outscoring their opponents by 16.0 points per game, they are easily outpacing the second-best team in the league, the Heat (10.1 scoring differential).

And that scoring margin is not necessarily the product of an easy schedule. The Sixers’ SRS (Simple Rating System = scoring margin adjusted for schedule strength) is also the best in the NBA at 14.9. The Portland Trail Blazers (10.7) are the only other team with an SRS over 10.

Here are the 10 best teams in the NBA based on SRS…

