Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NBA Arena This Season

The average cost for a small draft beer at NBA games this season is $US7.57, according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That’s up 2.2% from the 2013-14 season when the average price was $US7.41.

The New York Knicks now have the most expensive beer in the NBA where the cheapest beer at Madison Square Garden now costs $US10.50, up from $US8.75 a year ago. At the other end, the Oklahoma City Thunder still offer the cheapest beer in the NBA at $US5.00.

Of course, not all of the “small” beers are the same size. The Thunder and Atlanta Hawks both offer fans the best bang for their buck. At Thunder games a 16-ounce beer costs $US5.00 and a 24-ounce beer at Hawks games goes for $US7.50 or $US0.33 per ounce at both arenas. The worst deal in the NBA is the 12-ounce beer at Cleveland Cavaliers games which costs $US7.25 or $US0.60 per ounce.

Data via Team Marketing Report based on information reported by each team during a survey.

