NBA backs Knicks owner who sent a lifelong fan an email calling him an alcoholic who makes his family miserable

Sunday afternoon an email exchange between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and a lifelong fan leaked on Deadspin.

The fan, Irving Bierman, who claims to have rooted for the Knicks since 1952, told Dolan he was “embarrassed” by the Knicks’ shortcomings since Dolan took over the team in the 1990s. He went on to mention several scandals within the organisation during Dolan’s tenure and called some of Dolan’s moves “utterly stupid.”

Dolan responded to Bierman by calling him “sad,” a possible alcoholic, someone who makes his family miserable, and told him to start rooting for the Nets “because the Knicks don’t want you.”

On Fri, Jan 23, 2015 at 8:15 PM, James Dolan <[email protected]> wrote: Mr Bierman You are a sad person. Why would anybody write such a hateful letter. I am.just guessing but ill bet your life is a mess and you are a hateful mess. What have you done that anyone would consider positive or nice. I am betting nothing. In fact ill bet you are negative force in everyone who comes in contact with you. You most likely have made your family miserable. Alcoholic maybe. I just celebrated my 21 year anniversary of sobriety. You should try it. Maybe it will help you become a person that folks would like to have around. In the mean while start rooting.for the Nets because the Knicks don’t want you.

The NBA looked into the situation and decided to back Dolan, according to New York Post reporter Tim Bontemps:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Post today that Jim Dolan will not be punished for his email response to a longtime Knick fan.

Adam Silver on Dolan’s email: “Jim is a consummate New Yorker. Jim got an unkind email, and responded with an unkind email.”

The NBA may have decided that Dolan was free to say what he pleases, particularly as it didn’t relate directly to basketball business. However, their decision to simply shrug at Dolan’s aggressive email is a bit surprising.

Bierman told the New York Daily News he felt “insulted” and “slighted.”

