NBA Backpedals, Will Not Place Ads On Uniforms...For Now

Photo: AP Images

The NBA angered a lot of fans earlier this year when the league approved the addition of ads to jerseys starting in the 2013-14 season. However, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the NBA has decided to put the issue on the back burner for now.According to Rovell, one issue may have been potential conflicts between the brands on the jerseys and brands being endorsed by individual players. For example, LeBron James is not going to want to wear a jersey with a Reebok advertisement while he is being paid millions to endorse Nike.



Paul Lukas had also heard last week that the movement to place a 2.5-inch squared ad on the jerseys was in trouble. And a source told him that there was conflict within the league over how to distribute the revenue. It would not be surprising if big market teams wanted to sell their own advertising, while smaller market teams would want the money distributed evenly.

According to Rovell, the advertisements would have been worth about $150 million per season for the NBA. That’s $5 million per team per year, if the money is distributed evenly. If smaller market teams were forced to sell their own ads, you can imagine their revenue would be much less.

And at some point, does an owner want to sell the integrity of their uniforms for what might only be $2-3 million per year? Let’s hope we don’t have to find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.