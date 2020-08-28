NBA players agree to continue playoffs, but Thursday's games have been called off

Ashley Landis, Pool/AP Images A court inside the NBA bubble was empty

The NBA playoffs are set to return.

On Wednesday, no NBA basketball was played after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Other teams followed suit, and it briefly looked as though the postseason might be in jeopardy as players weighed how to use their platform.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the season was set to resume, though Thursday’s games would be pushed back.

The NBA is set to resume its postseason inside the bubble.

For the second day in a row, no playoff basketball will be played on Thursday, after NBA players protested in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the players plan to return to the court.

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

It’s still unclear when the playoffs will resume, but Wojnarowski said that games could return as soon as Friday.

The player movement began on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their scheduled game against the Orlando Magic. Minutes later, the rest of the teams set to play that day followed suit, with the players standing together in an effort to enact change.

The collective action of the NBA players inspired more acts of solidarity from throughout the sports world, with the WNBA and several MLB and MLS teams calling of their games in protest.

That night, it felt possible that the entire postseason was in jeopardy as players weighed how to best use their platform, with a tense meeting between players ending with some calling for the bubble to end.

On Thursday, after another meeting amongst players, it looks like the postseason is back on. Still, given the drastic action that the Bucks began on Wednesday by not taking the court, players across the league will undoubtedly be working on how best to continue their social justice efforts.

