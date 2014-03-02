NBA Asks LeBron James To Stop Wearing His Fearsome Black Mask

The National Basketball Association has asked LeBron James of the Miami Heat to trade the fearsome black carbon-fibre mask he wore on Thursday to protect his broken nose for a clear mask.

While black masks are not banned, the league prefers clear masks so that it is easier to see an opponent’s eyes, according to Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick.

GIFs of James dunking and roaring in the mask went viral after his dominant performance in a blowout win against the New York Knicks, in which he put up 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting.

James, whose brand has been valued at $US20 million, knows how cool he looked, especially how it matched the Heat’s black throwback uniforms, a source tells ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

