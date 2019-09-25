An NBA arena is opening an Amazon Go-style store where fans can grab beer and food in under 30 seconds — and never wait in line

Zippin Zippin opened a checkout-free store in San Francisco in June.

A new Amazon Go-style checkout-free store is opening at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, which is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

The store is powered by Zippin, which recently opened its first cashier-less store in San Francisco.

“When Zippin launches in Golden 1 Centre this Fall, Sacramento Kings fans will be able to walk in, grab a beer, and walk out in under 30 seconds,” said Zippin CEO Krishna Motukuri.

Crowding and lines at concession stands have long plagued sports fans.

That could soon change at one NBA arena, however, thanks to a new Amazon Go-style cashier-less store that will allow people to grab food and drinks without waiting in lines or checking out.

The store will open in October at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, which is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

It’s powered by Zippin, which recently opened its first checkout-free store in San Francisco.

“Banish the checkout line. That’s Zippin’s motto,” Zippin CEO Krishna Motukuri said in a statement. ” When Zippin launches in Golden 1 Centre this Fall, Sacramento Kings fans will be able to walk in, grab a beer, and walk out in under 30 seconds.”

To use the store without checking out, shoppers must download the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Centre app or the Zippin app.

Cameras and sensors will track what shoppers grab off the store’s shelves.

Customers will also have the option of shopping the store by presenting a valid debit or credit card at the entrance.

The store will be open to the public during Sacramento Kings home games and concerts

