NBA Approves Sale Of Golden State Warriors To Kleiner Perkins Partner

Photo: AP Images

The NBA finally signed off on the $450 million sale of the Golden State Warriors from Chris Cohan to Joseph Lacob and Peter Gruber. The sale was first announced on July 15.Lacob is a partner at VC firm Kleiner Perkins and Guber is the CEO of Mandalay Entertainment. They had hoped to complete the sale before the start of training camp in early October.



Lacob and Gruber take over one of the NBA’s most surprising teams, as the Warriors have won six of their first nine games this season, despite finishing 26-56 a year ago.

