NBA Approves Placement Of Advertisements On Jerseys

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison

The NBA Board of Governors has approved the placement of small advertisements on uniforms beginning with the 2013-14 season, according to ESPN.The NBA believes it can generate upwards of $100 million with the change.



It might seem like an ugly change at first, but professional soccer teams have had commercial logos on jerseys for decades, and the results are pretty bearable.

The league also approved some critical officiating rule changes that should stifle cries of conspiracy whenever a bad call influences a game in clutch time.

Officials will now be able use instant replay in the final two minutes of a game and in overtime to review block/charge calls and goaltending.

One caveat with block/charge calls is that officials will only be able to review whether or not a player was inside the restricted circle or not — the board will discuss flopping at a later date.

Officials will also be able to review flagrant fouls at any point in the game.

