REPORT: Donald Sterling Suspended Indefinitely, Fined $US5 Million

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is about to give a press conference about Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

TMZ and NBC are reporting that Silver will suspend Sterling indefinitely and fine him $US5 million for making racist comments to his girlfriend on tape.

The announcement was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. eastern time.

There was talk that Silver could employ the “nuclear option” — effectively forcing Sterling to sell the team by calling on the Board of Governors to terminate his ownership. TMZ says the league won’t use that option.

We’ll be covering the event live. You can live-stream the press conference on NBA.com.

Click here to refresh this post for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.