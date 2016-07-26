NBA center Andre Drummond had an upbeat response after being dunked on twice in a summer league game

Ask any basketball fan and they will tell you that Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is among the best big men in the game today. That said, even he is not immune to savage posterizing dunks thrown down at his expense.

However, Drummond wasn’t victimized by a poster dunk once. No, no, no…he was posterized twice in the same Drew League game:





That’s two dunks thrown down on the head of a player who was voted as an NBA All-Star this past season. However, Drummond was gracious in his embarrassment:

@DrewLeague thanks for the love! Hope everyone is ready for the dunk they are going to post . I got caught twice ???????? #Shrugs #goodsport

— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummondd) July 24, 2016

Glad to see that the big man isn’t taking his defeats too personally.

