The NBA All-Star Game Jerseys Have Leaked And They Are Awful

The NBA All-Star game jerseys have leaked and somehow the league produced something that is even more ridiculous than jerseys from past seasons.

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch distributed the image below of the jersey that will be worn by Eastern Conference players. According to Lukas, the design is consistent with the design seen in an Adidas All-Star catalogue obtained by ESPN.com.

To no surprise, the jerseys include sleeves, as the NBA continues to push sleeved-jerseys which theoretically prove more desirable among fans, and may also hint at the future of advertising on jerseys. Unfortunately for the players, many of them hate the sleeves.

EXCLUSIVE! NBA All-Star jersey leaked on French site. I confirm it’s the real deal –> http://t.co/ihX7lPzEQu pic.twitter.com/7tuvUvp3E4

— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 16, 2014

Here are some more images of the jerseys for the All-Star game, which will be held in New Orleans. These show the Western Conference jersey as well as the backs of the jerseys.

For comparison, here are last year’s jerseys.

