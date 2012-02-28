Everything You Missed From The NBA All-Star Game While You Were Watching The Oscars

Photo: TNT

Considering the NBA season got off to a horrible start thanks to a lockout, things have been going pretty well. But then they went and scheduled the All-Star game head-to-head with the Academy Awards.So what did you miss? A lot of dunks. A lot of music. And a game that had less defence than a playground game. But in the end, the game was actually close and for some strange reason, with about 30 seconds left, the players started to care who won.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.