Everything You Missed From The NBA All-Star Game While You Were Watching The Oscars

Photo: TNT
Considering the NBA season got off to a horrible start thanks to a lockout, things have been going pretty well. But then they went and scheduled the All-Star game head-to-head with the Academy Awards.So what did you miss? A lot of dunks. A lot of music. And a game that had less defence than a playground game. But in the end, the game was actually close and for some strange reason, with about 30 seconds left, the players started to care who won.
Right off the bat we get this bizarre interview with Lil Wayne in which it took him several minutes to predict who would win the MVP award
If you had trouble finding something to watch on TV last night, there was the rerun of the NBA D-League All-Star game
Ahh, the awkward pre-game-speech-thanking-the-hometown-fans by hometown soon-to-be-traded-star Dwight Howard
But later, after snubbing the Magic owner earlier this season, Howard made sure to get some screen time with Richard DeVos
There were at least five dunks during the game that were better than anything in the slam dunk contest
LeBron passed up the final shot and it looked like Kobe and Carmelo Anthony gave him a hard time for not taking the rock
