Dr. Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a musical montage of the NBA star's career and a remodeled 'Kobe Centre'

Elsa/ Getty Images/NBAonTNT/Twitter Dr. Dre sampled his 1996 hit ‘California Love’ along with Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You.’

Dr. Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by dropping a career highlights audio-visual feature at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

The hip hop legend debuted new music and also sampled from his iconic 1996 song, “California Love,” as well as Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

The video showcased some of Bryant’s finest career moments from when he began playing at just 18 years old to touching footage of him doting on his late daughter, Gianna.

It also featured a CGI-renamed Staples Centre: “Kobe Centre.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dr. Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a career highlights video at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The Los Angeles-based hip hop legend produced an audio-visual spectacle, which featured new music alongside his seminal 1996 song with 2Pac, “California Love.” It also sampled Queen’s iconic beat from “We Will Rock You.”

The CGI-video dramatically begins on Bryant’s iconic number 24 Lakers jersey, which rises into a darkly lit Staple Centre after a snake slithers from underneath it.

Viewers are then transported back to 1996 where a young Bryant excited the crowds during his first season for the Lakers at just 18 years old.

The montage used in-game sounds to accompany visuals of Bryant’s finest career moments from slam-dunking on the court to celebrating championship wins.

Dr. Dre also included images of him cradling his daughter Gianna.

Bryant, Gianna, and seven others tragically died last month during a helicopter crash in California.

The video fittingly concludes with a reimagined CGI Staple Centre called “Kobe Centre.”

After it premiered at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the official NBA on TNT Twitter account posted Dr Dre’s epic video.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson also performed at the United Centre in Chicago.

Other stars also paid their respects for Bryant during the All-Star game at the United Centre in Chicago.

Jennifer Hudson performed a heart-warming rendition of the classic 1934 song “For All We Know,” while flashback footage of Bryant was played in the background.

During the halftime show, Chance the Rapper also performed his song “I Was A Rock,” which he originally performed as a tribute to late boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 2016.

Read more:

Obama spoke about Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths at NBA All-Star Brunch: ‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’

Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago featured a replica of Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jersey – made entirely out of flowers

Kobe Bryant joins 7 other Basketball Hall of Fame nominees this year, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.