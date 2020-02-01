Here are the rosters for this year's NBA All-Star Game — and the notable stars who were left off the list

- The NBA has released its complete rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.
- The starters – which include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Tre Young, and Kemba Walker in the Eastern Conference – were selected based on the total number of votes they received from fans, media, and players.
- With the most votes in their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains for the Western and Eastern Conference All-Star squads.
- James and Antetokounmpo will have the responsibility of drafting their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star starters and reserves in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on TNT Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
- Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars – and some of the noteworthy players who didn’t make the cut – below:
Western Conference starters:
Captain: LeBron James (Frontcourt)
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
All-Star Selections: 16
2019-2020 Stats: 25.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
Anthony Davis (Frontcourt)
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
All-Star Selections: 7
2019-2020 Stats: 26.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.2 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.0
Kawhi Leonard (Frontcourt)
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 27.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 3.0
Luka Doncic (Guard)
Team: Dallas Mavericks
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.7 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
James Harden (Guard)
Team: Houston Rockets
All-Star Selections: 8
2019-2020 Stats: 35.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 7.2 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.0
Eastern Conference starters:
Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 30.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 5.6 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 1.0
Joel Embiid (Frontcourt)
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
All-Star Selections: 3
2019-2020 Stats: 23.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 2.5
Pascal Siakam (Frontcourt)
Team: Toronto Raptors
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 23.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
Fan Rank: 2
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 2.75
Trae Young (Guard)
Team: Atlanta Hawks
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 29.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 9.2 APG
Fan Rank: 1
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 2
Weighted Score: 1.75
Kemba Walker (Guard)
Team: Boston Celtics
All-Star Selections: 4
2019-2020 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 1
Media Rank: 1
Weighted Score: 2.0
Western Conference reserves:
Nikola Jokic (Frontcourt)
Team: Denver Nuggets
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 20.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.6 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 4.5
Brandon Ingram (Frontcourt)
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 25.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.3 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 7.0
Rudy Gobert (Frontcourt)
Team: Utah Jazz
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 1.6 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 9
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 9.0
Damian Lillard (Guard)
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
All-Star Selections: 5
2019-2020 Stats: 29.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG
Fan Rank: 3
Player Rank: 3
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 3.0
Russell Westbrook (Guard)
Team: Houston Rockets
All-Star Selections: 9
2019-2020 Stats: 26.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.4 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 4.75
Donovan Mitchell (Guard)
Team: Utah Jazz
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 24.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 6.0
Chris Paul (Guard)
Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
All-Star Selections: 10
2019-2020 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.5 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 9
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 8.75
Eastern Conference reserves:
Jimmy Butler (Frontcourt)
Team: Miami Heat
All-Star Selections: 5
2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 4
Player Rank: 6
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 4.25
Jayson Tatum
Team: Jayson Tatum
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.8 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 7
Weighted Score: 5.5
Bam Adebayo (Frontcourt)
Team: Miami Heat
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 5.75
Domantas Sabonis
Team: Indiana Pacers
All-Star Selections: 1
2019-2020 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.6 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 7
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 7.25
Khris Middleton (Frontcourt)
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG
Fan Rank: 11
Player Rank: 11
Media Rank: 7
Weighted Score: 10.0
Kyle Lowry (Guard)
Team: Toronto Raptors
All-Star Selections: 6
2019-2020 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.3 APG
Fan Rank: 6
Player Rank: 5
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 5.25
Ben Simmons (Guard)
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 8.3 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 3
Weighted Score: 5.75
Snubs:
Karl Anthony Towns (Frontcourt)
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.2 APG
Fan Rank: 9
Player Rank: 13
Media Rank: 8
Weighted Score: 9.75
Bradley Beal (Guard)
Team: Washington Wizards
All-Star Selections: 2
2019-2020 Stats: 28.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 9
Player Rank: 2
Media Rank: 5
Weighted Score: 6.25
Devin Booker (Guard)
Team: Phoenix Suns
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 27.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.4 APG
Fan Rank: 8
Player Rank: 4
Media Rank: 4
Weighted Score: 6.0
Zach LaVine (Guard)
Team: Chicago Bulls
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 25.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.0 APG
Fan Rank: 5
Player Rank: 7
Media Rank: 6
Weighted Score: 5.75
Jaylen Brown (Guard)
Team: Boston Celtics
All-Star Selections: 0
2019-2020 Stats: 20.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG
Fan Rank: 7
Player Rank: 13
Media Rank: 11
Weighted Score: 9.5
