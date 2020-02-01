Here are the rosters for this year's NBA All-Star Game — and the notable stars who were left off the list

  • The NBA has released its complete rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.
  • The starters – which include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Tre Young, and Kemba Walker in the Eastern Conference – were selected based on the total number of votes they received from fans, media, and players.
  • With the most votes in their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains for the Western and Eastern Conference All-Star squads.
  • James and Antetokounmpo will have the responsibility of drafting their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star starters and reserves in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on TNT Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars – and some of the noteworthy players who didn’t make the cut – below:
Western Conference starters:

Captain: LeBron James (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Selections: 16

2019-2020 Stats: 25.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

Anthony Davis (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Selections: 7

2019-2020 Stats: 26.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.2 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.0

Kawhi Leonard (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 27.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 3.0

Luka Doncic (Guard)

Team: Dallas Mavericks

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.7 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

James Harden (Guard)

Team: Houston Rockets

All-Star Selections: 8

2019-2020 Stats: 35.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 7.2 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.0

Eastern Conference starters:

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 30.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 5.6 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

Joel Embiid (Frontcourt)

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Selections: 3

2019-2020 Stats: 23.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.5

Pascal Siakam (Frontcourt)

Team: Toronto Raptors

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 23.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 2.75

Trae Young (Guard)

Team: Atlanta Hawks

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 29.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 9.2 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 1.75

Kemba Walker (Guard)

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 2.0

Western Conference reserves:

Nikola Jokic (Frontcourt)

Team: Denver Nuggets

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 20.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.6 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 4.5

Brandon Ingram (Frontcourt)

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 25.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.3 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 7.0

Rudy Gobert (Frontcourt)

Team: Utah Jazz

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 1.6 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 9

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 9.0

Damian Lillard (Guard)

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

All-Star Selections: 5

2019-2020 Stats: 29.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 3.0

Russell Westbrook (Guard)

Team: Houston Rockets

All-Star Selections: 9

2019-2020 Stats: 26.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.4 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 4.75

Donovan Mitchell (Guard)

Team: Utah Jazz

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 24.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 6.0

Chris Paul (Guard)

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Star Selections: 10

2019-2020 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.5 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 9

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 8.75

Eastern Conference reserves:

Jimmy Butler (Frontcourt)

Team: Miami Heat

All-Star Selections: 5

2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 4

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 4.25

Jayson Tatum

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.8 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 7

Weighted Score: 5.5

Bam Adebayo (Frontcourt)

Team: Miami Heat

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 5.75

Domantas Sabonis

Team: Indiana Pacers

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.6 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 7

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 7.25

Khris Middleton (Frontcourt)

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 11

Media Rank: 7

Weighted Score: 10.0

Kyle Lowry (Guard)

Team: Toronto Raptors

All-Star Selections: 6

2019-2020 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.3 APG

Fan Rank: 6

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 5.25

Ben Simmons (Guard)

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 8.3 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 5.75

Snubs:

Karl Anthony Towns (Frontcourt)

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.2 APG

Fan Rank: 9

Player Rank: 13

Media Rank: 8

Weighted Score: 9.75

Bradley Beal (Guard)

Team: Washington Wizards

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 28.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 9

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 6.25

Devin Booker (Guard)

Team: Phoenix Suns

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 27.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 6.0

Zach LaVine (Guard)

Team: Chicago Bulls

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 25.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.0 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 7

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 5.75

Jaylen Brown (Guard)

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 20.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 13

Media Rank: 11

Weighted Score: 9.5

