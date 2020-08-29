NBA commissioner Adam Silver responds to strikes and promises new initiatives to promote racial equality

Jae C. Hong/AP ImagesNBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke out on Friday about the Jacob Blake strikes.
- On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement in response to team strikes calling for the league to do more to address racial inequality and police brutality.
- In the letter, obtained by sports news site The Athletic, Silver addressed NBA and WNBA team members, saying “I understand the pain and frustration that so many of us are feeling in this moment.”
- Silver also promised to double down on efforts to increase access to voting, promote civic engagement, and advocate for police and criminal justice reform, the details of which are slated for publication “later today,” per the memo.
- The Milwaukee Bucks were among the first to strike Wednesday following Jacob Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin. Every other team in the NBA and WNBA followed in support of the movement.
- Silver’s memo follows multiple other company and organisations’ statements in response to Blake’s shooting.
