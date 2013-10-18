NBA 2k14 Looks Ridiculously Real

George Sitaras

The official trailer for NBA 2k14 came out today and the game looks ridiculously realistic. The trailer features players like Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, and Lebron James and they all look incredibly real.

The game will be available for the PS4 on November 15th.

Check the trailer out here:

And here are some still images. So cool.

Kevin Durant:

Kevin durant 2k14YouTube

James Harden:

James hardenYouTube

Derrick Rose:

Derrick RoseYouTube

Kobe Bryant:

Kobe bryantYouTube

Lebron James:

NBA2K142Youtube Screen Grab

And an action shot of LeBron:

Lebron jamesYouTube

