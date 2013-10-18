NBA 2k14 Looks Ridiculously Real

The official trailer for NBA 2k14 came out today and the game looks ridiculously realistic. The trailer features players like Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant, and Lebron James and they all look incredibly real.

The game will be available for the PS4 on November 15th.

Check the trailer out here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here are some still images. So cool.

Kevin Durant:

James Harden:

Derrick Rose:

Kobe Bryant:

Lebron James:

And an action shot of LeBron:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.