NBA 2K12 Could Be The Most Anticipated Sports Game Of The Year

2012 may go down as the year of the sports video game.



Following FIFA and Madden’s trend of trailers and teasers sure to make gamers’ thumbs melt comes one of the most highly anticipated sports games ever.

Building upon last season’s award winner, and judging by its newly released trailer, NBA 2K12 will be a surefire hit – for the young and old.

How do you top a game featuring the career highlights of Michael Jordan? Bring his friends (and enemies).

NBA 2K12 features a list of 15 legends, authentically designed down to the length of John Stockton’s shorts and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s goofy glasses. And by 15, they mean much more. Because each deemed legend is joined by 10-12 of his actual teammates.

Whether you like it old school or new school, NBA 2K12 no doubt has “game of the year” potential.

This virtual world will almost make you forget about uncertainty of the sport’s reality version.

