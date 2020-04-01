The NBA is reportedly set to hold a 2K tournament featuring some of the best players in the league and broadcast it on ESPN

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images The NBA has reportedly figured out a creative way to give basketball fans their fix while the league is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Potential entrants include Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

With the sports world on pause, esports have already provided fans with a bit of relief over the past few weeks, and the success of iRacing could mean big things for the league’s plan.

The NBA season is still suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league is reportedly still looking for a way to bring basketball to fans around the world in some fashion.

According to a report from Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports, the NBA is planning a players-only “NBA 2K” tournament that will be broadcast on ESPN.

Haynes reports that the tournament will be a 10-day event, featuring 16 players from across the league. On Tuesday, the bracket for the tournament was revealed, with Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and more NBA superstars set to participate.

.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets – who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020

With the absence of basketball, both fans and players alike have had to find new ways to entertain themselves while self-isolating. Some athletes have taken to learning TikTok dances, or an instrument, or trying out some golf trick shots. LeBron James is still working out like Game 7 of the NBA Finals could take place tomorrow.

Many fans have turned to video games, from giving esports like the Overwatch League a closer look to enjoying their favourite drivers try their hand at iRacing. The latter has been particularly successful since concerns about COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt, with Fox Sports 1 averaging more than 900,000 viewers during a Sunday race.

FS1 averaged 903,000 viewers for the NASCAR iRacing telecast on Sunday afternoon. That was higher than every live IndyCar race on NBCSN in 2019. — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) March 24, 2020

Other leagues have tested the waters on some even more far-out ideas to give fans some sports to watch in the coming weeks. Ice Cube and his Big 3 League reportedly want to move play to a secluded area where healthy players can be quarantined together and compete.

The Premier League floated a similar plan to possibly conclude their season, as did one NFL general manager, according to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk.

But while those ideas are much further from reality, the NBA’s coming 2K tournament feels much more feasible. Thanks to 2K, basketball could be back in your life sooner than you expected.

