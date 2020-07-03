Some internet users are accusing 2K Games of trying to profit from Kobe Bryant's death, after it announced a special $100 'Mamba Forever' version of NBA 2K21

YouTube/IGN Kobe Bryant will feature on the front the NBA2K21 Mamba Forever editions.

2K Games is being accused by some internet users of trying to profit from the death of Kobe Bryant after revealing the Lakers icon will feature on the cover of two $US100 special editions of NBA 2K21.

The gaming giant announced on Thursday that artwork of Bryant will grace the front of the current and next-generation “Mamba Forever” versions, which are already available to pre-order for $US99.99.

The regular editions of the game are covered by Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard for the current gen and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson for the next gen, and can be reserved for $US59.99 and $US69.99 respectively.

For the extra money gamers can pay for Bryant’s special editions, they will receive a number of in-game bonuses such as virtual currency and player cards, as well as Bryant inspired digital collectibles including jerseys and shoes.

“The Mamba Forever Edition celebrates Kobe’s lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy and immortalises him with two unique custom covers honouring the span of his career,” game officials said, according to TMZ.

Some, however, aren’t seeing the games as tributes to Bryant, but rather as a a cash grab in an effort to profit from his death.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

“To those who don’t get the problem. They didn’t ‘put him on the cover’ they put him on special editions covers because they knew people would pay 20-25 dollars for the ‘Mamba edition’ over the base,” said one Reddit user in an NBA2K thread. “This is the difference between honouring his legacy, and trying to make a buck off of his death.”

“Great. Now you get to profit off of his death,” said someone else on Twitter, replying directly to a tweet from NBA2K.

Another comment read: “They’re smart because they know everyone is going to buy this version. More money in their pockets.”

Not everyone was displeased, however. Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant’s former teammate and close friend, shared a picture of one of the covers, saying: “Love u and miss u brother.”

It is currently unclear whether any of the proceeds of the game will go to Bryant’s family, The MambaOnThree Fund, which exists to support the families of the seven other victims killed in the crash, or the The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which aims to help underprivileged children through youth scholarships and sports.

2K Games did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

