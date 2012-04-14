Nazis Now Have Registered An Official Lobbyist On Capitol Hill

Photo: Lady Liberty Slamp

Everyone has to have a lobbyist in Washington now, even Nazis. Robert Schlesinger of U.S. News and World Report, has a story today about how John Taylor Bowles, former presidential candidate of the American Nazi Party, officially registered as a lobbyist earlier this week.



From Schlesinger’s Report:

What could the Nazis want to lobby the Congress about? “Political Rights and ballot access laws,” according to the registration form, which also lists lists accounting, agriculture, clean air and water, civil rights, health issues, the Constitution, immigration, manufacturing, and retirement as “general lobbying issue areas.” Who knew the Nazis had strong views on agriculture?

Bowles seemed genuinely puzzled when I asked him whether he really thinks that any members of Congress or Hill staffers would take a meeting with a Nazi lobbyist. “I don’t see why not,” he says, adding that he knows lobbyists rely on their credibility. “Of course I won’t approach anybody in Congress unless it’s a very interesting issue or law,” he promises. “I’m going to be very careful about the issues I choose for this.”

And here we thought lobbying couldn’t get a worse name. We were probably wrong.

LEARN MORE ABOUT JOHN BOWLES, THE NAZI LOBBYIST HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.